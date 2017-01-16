|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 16, 2017
'At least five dead' after shooting at Mexican music festival
At least five people have been killed and another 15 people wounded at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort after a "lone gunman" opened fire during a music festival, officials in Mexico have said. Witnesses reported seeing shots fired at the Blue Parrot club in Playa del Carmen on the closing night of the BPM music festival.
itv 4:26:00 PM CET
