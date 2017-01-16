Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 16, 2017

'At least five dead' after shooting at Mexican music festival

At least five people have been killed and another 15 people wounded at a nightclub in the Playa del Carmen resort after a "lone gunman" opened fire during a music festival, officials in Mexico have said. Witnesses reported seeing shots fired at the Blue Parrot club in Playa del Carmen on the closing night of the BPM music festival.

itv 4:26:00 PM CET

At least four dead, 12 hurt in gun fight at Mexico music festival: organizers

reuters 2:54:00 PM CET

'Los Tabernacos' shaken by shootings in Mexican club

montrealgazette 11:50:00 PM CET

2 Canadians among 5 dead after Mexican nightclub shooting

CBC 4:56:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Mexico (15)

Flag
Canada (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mexico City(MX)

Cancun(MX)

Ciudad de México(MX)

Montréal(CA)

Amqui(CA)

Hamilton(CA)

Help about this topicRelated People

James Dalgleish (1)

Quintana Roo (4)

Mayan Riviera (2)

Miguel Angel Pech (2)

Playa del Carmen (2)

Anne Marie Côté (1)

Rebecca Page (1)

Kirk Wilson (1)

Maya Chamber (1)

Frédérique Villeneuve (1)

Gabriel Stargardter (1)

Isla de Mujeres (1)

Daniel Gingras (1)

Riviera Maya (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (3)

Foreign Office (1)

Detroit Red Wings (1)

Cosa Nostra (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.