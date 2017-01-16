Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Monday, January 16, 2017
Protests in Bahrain after first executions since 2011 uprising
euronews-en 3:40:00 PM CET
Bahrain bans paper from publishing online after protests
news-yahoo 8:10:00 PM CET
Countries
Bahrain (11)
Places
Al Bah¸rayn(BH)
Hamad Town(BH)
Related People
Mansoor al-Jamri (1)
United Arab Emirates (1)
Other Names
News Agency (1)
Interior Ministry (1)
United States Navy (1)
Alerts
Conflict
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.