Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 16, 2017

Oxfam highlights world inequality ahead of WEF Davos summit

In its report, Oxfam called for an overhaul of what it described as a "warped" economy which allowed eight billionaires to own as much wealth as half of the world's population, or 3.6 billion people. The report was published on Monday, a day ahead of the start of the World Economic Forum (WEF) for....

deutschewelle-sw 7:06:00 AM CET

Eight billionaires 'as rich as world's poorest half’

bbc 1:12:00 AM CET

World's eight richest as wealthy as half humanity, Oxfam tells Davos

news-yahoo 1:24:00 AM CET

Eight men own half the world's wealth: Oxfam

expatica 2:22:00 AM CET

World Study: 8 people have same wealth as world's poorest half

usaToday 5:16:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (17)

Flag
Switzerland (15)

Flag
China (3)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Flag
India (3)

Flag
Mexico (3)

Flag
Bangladesh (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Brazil(US)

Davos(CH)

Mexico City(MX)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mark Zuckerberg (6)

Bill Gates (5)

Jeff Bezos (4)

Michael Bloomberg (3)

Amancio Ortega (3)

Larry Ellison (3)

Donald Trump (3)

Warren Buffett (3)

Carlos Slim (3)

Priscilla Chan (2)

Max Lawson (1)

Marc Litt (1)

Adam Smith Institute (1)

Katy Wright (1)

Gerard Lyons (1)

Ben Southwood (1)

New York City (1)

Pedro Martins (1)

Winnie Byanyima (1)

Mark Goldring (1)

Global Wealth (1)

Ben Hirschler (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Oxfam (30)

World Economic Forum (6)

Credit Suisse (5)

Facebook (4)

Microsoft (3)

Getty Images (2)

Berkshire Hathaway (2)

Bloomberg L.P. (2)

Mary University (1)

International Monetary Fund (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TAXUD

Davos

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.