Monday, January 16, 2017

Trump threatens German carmakers with 35 pct U.S. import tariff

United States President-elect Donald Trump warned German car companies he would impose a border tax of 35 percent on vehicles imported to the U.S. market, a plan that drew sharp rebukes from Berlin and hit automakers’ shares . In an interview with German newspaper Bild, published on Monday, Trump....

cyprus-mail 12:34:00 PM CET

France's Hollande: EU 'Has No Need For Outside Advice'

rferl 11:00:00 PM CET

Bill English puts on a good showing for New Zealand on his first European tour

nzherald 9:41:00 PM CET

Trump: Germany's Merkel's Refugee Policy is a 'Catastrophic Mistake'

voanews 1:50:00 AM CET

