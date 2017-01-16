Main Menu

Monday, January 16, 2017

Turkish Airlines cargo jet crash kills at least 20 in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 20 people, most of them residents of village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials said. According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a....

cyprus-mail 6:02:00 AM CET

At least 32 killed in Turkish cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan

sinacom 5:10:00 PM CET

Kyrgyzstan: Cargo plane crash kills 37, destroys village

news-yahoo 3:13:00 PM CET

Turkish cargo jet crash kills at least 30 in Kyrgyzstan

abs-cbnnews 6:46:00 AM CET

Turkish cargo plane crashes into Kyrgyzstan homes killing at least 32

themirror 6:53:00 AM CET

Boeing 747 cargo plane crash kills more than 30, officials say

CBSnews 7:27:00 AM CET

