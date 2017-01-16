|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 16, 2017
Turkish Airlines cargo jet crash kills at least 20 in Kyrgyzstan
A Turkish Airlines cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, killing at least 20 people, most of them residents of village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials said. According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a....
