Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 16, 2017

DR Congo hold on to beat Morocco

DR Congo finished with 10 men in Gabon and spent several minutes with nine. DR Congo put their difficult Africa Cup of Nations build-up behind them to beat Morocco in their Group C opening fixture, despite finishing with 10 men. Florent Ibenge's side, who on Friday, almost trailed early on at Stade d'Oyem when Mbark Boussoufa struck the bar.

bbc 10:40:00 PM CET

Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco

news-yahoo 10:22:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Gabon (7)

Flag
Congo, The Democratic Republic Of The (7)

Flag
Morocco (4)

Flag
Cote D'Ivoire (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Oyem(GA)

DRCongo(CD)

Help about this topicRelated People

Hervé Renard (1)

Junior Kabananga (3)

Ivory Coast (3)

Africa Cup (2)

Gabriel Zakuani (1)

Merveille Bokadi (1)

Democratic Republic (1)

Northampton Town (1)

John Bennett (1)

Munir Mohamedi (1)

Florent Ibenge (1)

Youssef El-Arabi (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.