Monday, January 16, 2017

South Korea seeks arrest of Samsung boss in presidential scandal

A Seoul court said it will review the prosecutors’ request on Wednesday. The request takes two to three days to review, according to a Seoul court official in charge of arrest warrants who declined to give his name because of office rules. ȁ#x201c;The public demand that chaebol, especially Samsung,....

TorontoStar 2:08:00 PM CET

South Korea prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung chief for bribery

MaltaToday 9:23:00 AM CET

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (5)

Seoul(KR)

Lee Kun-Hee (2)

Lee Jae-yong (3)

Economic Reforms (1)

Kim Sang-jo (1)

Lee Kyu-chul (1)

Winter Olympic (1)

Moon Hyung-pyo (1)

Samsung (18)

Winter Olympics (1)

Hyundai Motor (1)

Olympic Committee (1)

