|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 16, 2017
|
|
Pakistan on path of development, prosperity: Ahsan
|
PM Nawaz Sharif has left for Davos to participate in annual meeting of World Economic Forum, to be held from 17th to 20th January. PM was invited by Executive Chairman of WEF. Islamabad: President AJK Sardar Masood Khan addresses ceremony: International community must take notice of Indian atrocities in IOK.
Infopak-en 7:16:00 AM CET
|
|
|