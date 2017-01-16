|News ClusterEnglish
Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India for ‘Raisina Dialogue’
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat will arrive in India today on a three-day visit to participate in India’s flagship geo-political conference. Mahat will also hold talks with ministers and high-ranking Indian officials, besides attending the 2nd edition of the Raisina Dialogue which begins tomorrow under the theme of .
