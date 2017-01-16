|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 16, 2017
GST stalemate resolved, rollout deferred to July 1
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Monday arrived at a consensus on contentious issues such as administrative control over taxpayers in the new indirect tax regime, thus paving the way for GST to be introduced this year, although three months later than the Centre’s original rollout deadline of April 1, 2017.
Hindu 8:44:00 PM CET
