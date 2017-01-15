|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 15, 2017
|
|
India-Bangladesh Test pushed back by a day to attract more fans
|
T he one-off Test between India and Bangladesh has been pushed by a day and will take place from February 9 to 13 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. "We have received the notification from BCCI. The game will start on Thursday instead of Wednesday, February 8," John....
rediff 1:20:00 PM CET
|
|
|