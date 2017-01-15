|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Storm pips McIlroy for 'dream' SA Open triumph 14 mins ago Golf
Graeme Storm of England defeated world number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in a play-off Sunday to win the South African Open 83 days after losing his European Tour card. Storm, 249 places below McIlroy in the world listings, regained the right to compete only because American Patrick Reed....
ngrguardiannews 6:13:00 PM CET
