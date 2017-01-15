Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Storm pips McIlroy for 'dream' SA Open triumph 14 mins ago Golf

Graeme Storm of England defeated world number two Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland in a play-off Sunday to win the South African Open 83 days after losing his European Tour card. Storm, 249 places below McIlroy in the world listings, regained the right to compete only because American Patrick Reed....

ngrguardiannews 6:13:00 PM CET

Storm holds off McIlroy to claim South African Open

theglobeandmail 3:42:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
South Africa (5)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Johannesburg(ZA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Rory McIlroy (1)

Charl Schwartzel (1)

Andy Sullivan (1)

Graeme Storm (1)

Patrick Reed (4)

Nick Said (1)

Brandon Stone (1)

Jason Day (1)

Toby Davis (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Roland-Garros (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.