Sunday, January 15, 2017
A year after nuclear deal, Iran wary of rising US 'hostility'
Tehran (AFP) - A year after its nuclear deal took effect, Iran is increasingly concerned over the arrival of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened to tear up the historic accord. Analysts say it is unlikely the Trump administration will completely dismantle the agreement, which he described as "the worst deal ever negotiated".
news-yahoo 2:23:00 PM CET
