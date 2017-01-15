Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 15, 2017

A year after nuclear deal, Iran wary of rising US 'hostility'

Tehran (AFP) - A year after its nuclear deal took effect, Iran is increasingly concerned over the arrival of US President-elect Donald Trump, who has threatened to tear up the historic accord. Analysts say it is unlikely the Trump administration will completely dismantle the agreement, which he described as "the worst deal ever negotiated".

news-yahoo 2:23:00 PM CET

Albanian FM: Conditions set for broadening of ties with Iran

iran-daily 6:37:00 AM CET

Whither Iran without Rafsanjani?

straitstimesSG 10:49:00 PM CET

Nuclear deal bolstered Iran’s global image

iran-daily 3:43:00 PM CET

Iran says US 'hostility' growing despite nuclear deal

middle-east-online_en 12:37:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (29)

Flag
Albania (10)

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tirana(AL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Barack Obama (3)

Donald Trump (3)

Javad Zarif (2)

Hassan Rohani (2)

Abbas Araghchi (2)

Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (1)

Ali Khamenei (1)

Ruhollah Khomeini (1)

James Mattis (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Dmitr Bushati (1)

Gholamhossein Mohammadnia (1)

Foad Izadi (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Nasser Hadian (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

UN Security Council (4)

Islamic Republic (4)

White House (2)

Tehran University (2)

Airbus (1)

Boeing (1)

United States Navy (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

EADS

ImportsExports

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.