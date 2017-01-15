|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 15, 2017
The Latest: Lewis leads Pats over Texans 34-16 in playoffs
The Latest on the NFL's divisional playoff games Saturday (all times Eastern): 11:30 p.m. Dion Lewis became the first player in NFL postseason history to score touchdowns by rushing, receiving and a kickoff return, leading New England to a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans and pushing Tom Brady....
news-yahoo 6:07:00 AM CET
