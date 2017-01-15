Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 15, 2017

The Latest: Lewis leads Pats over Texans 34-16 in playoffs

The Latest on the NFL's divisional playoff games Saturday (all times Eastern): 11:30 p.m. Dion Lewis became the first player in NFL postseason history to score touchdowns by rushing, receiving and a kickoff return, leading New England to a 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans and pushing Tom Brady....

news-yahoo 6:07:00 AM CET

Ryan's aerial attack fuels Falcons past Seahawks

theglobeandmail 3:09:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dallas(US)

Green Bay(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Tom Brady (4)

Larry Fine (1)

Matt Ryan (5)

Russell Wilson (5)

Mohamed Sanu (3)

Dion Lewis (3)

Brandon Williams (2)

Devonta Freeman (2)

Julian Edelman (2)

Germain Ifedi (2)

Receiver Julio Jones (2)

Rees Odhiambo (2)

Ricardo Allen (2)

Nick Novak (2)

Adrian Clayborn (2)

Jerry Rice (2)

San Francisco (2)

Charles Odum (2)

Steven Hauschka (2)

Doug Baldwin (1)

Devin Hester (1)

Cliff Branch (1)

Fred Biletnikoff (1)

Jeremy Lane (1)

Adam Vinatieri (1)

Michael Floyd (1)

Eddie Pleasant (1)

George Henry (1)

Luke Wilson (1)

Stephen Gostkowski (1)

Thomas Rawls (1)

David Akers (1)

New England (1)

Gary Anderson (1)

Las Vegas (1)

Eight Falcons (1)

Michael Bennett (1)

Matt Bryant (1)

Ryan Schraeder (1)

Cornerback Richard Sherman (1)

Pete Carroll (1)

Jake Matthews (1)

Ben Garland (1)

Brock Osweiler (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Atlanta Falcons (4)

Seattle Seahawks (4)

Houston Texans (4)

New England Patriots (2)

Georgia Dome (2)

Crimson Tide (1)

Super Bowl (1)

Indianapolis Colts (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.