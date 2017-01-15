Main Menu
News language and date
Language or country:
Date:
Analysis over time
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years
news-yahoo 5:33:00 AM CET
APNewsBreak: Ringling Bros. circus says it is closing down 'The Greatest Show on Earth,' following a 146-year run
nzherald 4:39:00 AM CET
Countries
Places
Related People
Ringling Bros (2)
Bailey Circus (1)
Other Names
Alerts
The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.
This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.
THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!
Please send any comments or suggestions to
This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.
The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.