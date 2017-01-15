|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Bahrain executes three Shiites over police killings
Dubai (AFP) - Bahrain on Sunday executed three men found guilty of killing three policemen, in a move likely to further raise tensions between the country's Shiite majority and its Sunni rulers. The three Shiite men faced the firing squad, six days after a court upheld their death sentences over a....
news-yahoo 10:31:00 AM CET
