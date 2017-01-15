|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 15, 2017
|
|
Trump says U.S. automakers should make products in the country
|
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that American automakers should starting assembling motor vehicles in the United States if they wanted to do business in country. "Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again.
news-yahoo 8:26:00 PM CET
|
|
|