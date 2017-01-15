|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 15, 2017
|
|
Over 900 terrorists seeking to enter Russia from abroad exposed in 2016
|
MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. More than 900 terrorists seeking to enter Russian from abroad were exposed by Russian security services in 2016, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily to be published on Monday.
itartass_en 4:46:00 PM CET
|
|
|