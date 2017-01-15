Main Menu

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Over 900 terrorists seeking to enter Russia from abroad exposed in 2016

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. More than 900 terrorists seeking to enter Russian from abroad were exposed by Russian security services in 2016, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily to be published on Monday.

itartass_en 4:46:00 PM CET

CIA chief urges Trump to temper impulses amid Russia claims

afp-english 7:56:00 PM CET

