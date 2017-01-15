|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Mercury rises in Delhi, respite from cold wave
The onset of a western disturbance today took the minimum temperature in the national capital one notch above the season’s average at 8.6 degrees Celsius. Western disturbance is a phenomenon that brings in moisture-laden winds and cloud cover. Its gradual approach has given Delhi, in grip of a cold spell, a slight respite.
financialexpress 6:54:00 AM CET
