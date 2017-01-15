Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Mercury rises in Delhi, respite from cold wave

The onset of a western disturbance today took the minimum temperature in the national capital one notch above the season’s average at 8.6 degrees Celsius. Western disturbance is a phenomenon that brings in moisture-laden winds and cloud cover. Its gradual approach has given Delhi, in grip of a cold spell, a slight respite.

financialexpress 6:54:00 AM CET

Baguio chills at 11 degrees Celsius

sunstar 12:58:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Wilson Locando (1)

Lakshmi Legaspi (1)

Rowena Galpo (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.