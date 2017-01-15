|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Hollande: only direct talks between Israelis & Palestinians can lead to peace
The international community is stressing its commitment to a two-state solution in the Middle East peace process. More than 70 diplomats are meeting in Paris to revive the stagnant talks. While a recent UN resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building has raised hopes, Donald Trump’s....
euronews-en 6:23:00 PM CET
