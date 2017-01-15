Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Hollande: only direct talks between Israelis & Palestinians can lead to peace

The international community is stressing its commitment to a two-state solution in the Middle East peace process. More than 70 diplomats are meeting in Paris to revive the stagnant talks. While a recent UN resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlement building has raised hopes, Donald Trump’s....

euronews-en 6:23:00 PM CET

Israeli officials blast Paris conference once more

ynetnews 9:10:00 AM CET

Jan 15, 2017 2:20AM ESTpublished: Jan 15, 2017 2:20AM EST

theglobeandmail 8:49:00 AM CET

France holds Middle East peace summit

MaltaToday 9:39:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Israel (15)

Flag
France (11)

Flag
United States (6)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Yerushalayim(IL)

Tel Aviv-Yafo(IL)

Paris(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mahmoud Abbas (2)

Benjamin Netanyahu (2)

Donald Trump (2)

François Hollande (1)

John Kerry (1)

Follow Ynetnews (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Palestinian Authority (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

PeaceProcess

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.