More than 30 inmates are killed in latest prison riot in Brazil: At least three are beheaded following clashes between rival drug gangs The bloodbath that erupted on Saturday night was the latest of several gruesome gang-related massacres this year in the country's overcrowded prisons. Another official earlier said at least three inmates were beheaded - a feature of similar massacres in other jails at the start of this month. dailymail 9:55:00 PM CET At least 10 dead in Brazil prison clash: newspapers reuters 1:46:00 PM CET