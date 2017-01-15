Main Menu

Sunday, January 15, 2017

Patna boat tragedy: Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Patna boat tragedy from the PM National Relief Fund. Those seriously injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said. On Saturday night, while condoling loss of lives, the PM has postponed his programme scheduled for Sunday in Patna.

Hindu 6:37:00 AM CET

Patna boat tragedy probe will expose loopholes: Ravi Shankar Prasad

financialexpress 8:26:00 AM CET

Bihar boat tragedy toll rises to 24

Hindu 9:12:00 PM CET

Bihar boat tragedy: PM Narendra Modi announces Rs. 50,000 compensation for victims; Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kins

financialexpress 5:22:00 AM CET

