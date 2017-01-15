|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Patna boat tragedy: Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sanctioned Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in Patna boat tragedy from the PM National Relief Fund. Those seriously injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, the PMO said. On Saturday night, while condoling loss of lives, the PM has postponed his programme scheduled for Sunday in Patna.
Hindu 6:37:00 AM CET
