Daily News Analysis
Sunday, January 15, 2017
Japan India Special Strategic Global Partnership: Time for turbocharging
“Japan- India relationship is blessed with the largest potential for development of any bilateral relationship anywhere in the world” Speech by H.E. Shinzo Abe – Prime Minister of Japan at the Parliament of the Republic of India, August 22, 2007. Japan and India have had a long trade and economic....
Hindu 6:27:00 PM CET
