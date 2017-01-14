Main Menu

Saturday, January 14, 2017

11 drown, 15 missing after boat capsizes in eastern India

PATNA -- At least 11 people drowned and 15 others were missing after their overcrowded boat capsized Saturday in a river in eastern India, police said. The incident took place as 40 people were returning in the boat after attending a Hindu religious festival in a village across the river near Patna,....

Death toll in boat tragedy in eastern India rises to 23

Boat carrying 40 sinks in Ganga near Patna; 19 reported dead

