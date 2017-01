TORONTO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Toronto Raptors scored a team's season-high 132-113 victory over Brooklyn Nets in Friday's evening NBA action. With the win, Toronto improves to 26-13 on the season and 14-6 at Air Canada Center, which has now been sold out for a franchise-record 111 consecutive games. xinhuanet_en 8:36:00 AM CET