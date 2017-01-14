|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|
|
President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming US Administration
|
WASHINGTON — Kosovo President Hashim Thaci says he believes Washington will continue its strong support for his Balkan country under the incoming Trump administration. In an exclusive interview with the VOA Albanian service, Thaci said he has been meeting with people in Washington who may be....
voanews 12:00:00 AM CET
|
|
|