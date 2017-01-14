|News ClusterEnglish

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Davos can be insufferable but it’s a quietly effective agent of change
The World Economic Forum is so achingly earnest and desperately right-on that it’s hard not to see it as a kind of sanctimonious lamprey latching on to the political zeitgeist. The Swiss-based foundation’s po-faced, irony-free mission is “improving the state of the world”, no less. Presumably that includes rolling back post-modern cynicism, too.
thetimes 1:04:00 AM CET
