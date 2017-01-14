Main Menu

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Guinea-Bissau net injury-time leveller to draw 1-1 with Gabon in AFCON opener

hosts Gabon were stunned in the tournament's opening match as debutants Guinea-Bissau snatched an injury-time equaliser to draw 1-1. second-half strike looked like it would be enough for his nation to take all three points, but Gabon's failure to extend their lead meant Guinea-Bissau always had hope of levelling proceedings.

themirror 9:52:00 PM CET

AFCON updates: Ghana’s trip to Gabon cancelled

ghanaweb 5:35:00 AM CET

Hosts must overcome nerves to make winning start

channelnewsasia 5:20:00 AM CET

Afcon Hosts Face 'Wild Dogs' With a Lot to Prove

allafrica 6:59:00 PM CET

Flag
Gabon (24)

Flag
Guinea-Bissau (11)

Flag
Cameroon (3)

Libreville(GA)

Port Gentil(GA)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (1)

Antonio Camacho (1)

Avram Grant (1)

Hugo Broos (1)

Mario Lemina (2)

Didier Ovono (2)

Africa Cup (1)

Paulo Duarte (1)

Burkina Faso (1)

Substitute Frederic Mendy (1)

Guinea Bissau (1)

Denis Bouanga (1)

Johann Obiang (1)

Stade d'Angondje (1)

Bruno Fernandes (1)

Didier Ndong (1)

Toni Silva (1)

Juary Soares (1)

Bruno Ecuele Manga (1)

Nations Cup (3)

Borussia Dortmund (2)

The Nation (1)

World Cup (1)

