|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|
|
Guinea-Bissau net injury-time leveller to draw 1-1 with Gabon in AFCON opener
|
hosts Gabon were stunned in the tournament's opening match as debutants Guinea-Bissau snatched an injury-time equaliser to draw 1-1. second-half strike looked like it would be enough for his nation to take all three points, but Gabon's failure to extend their lead meant Guinea-Bissau always had hope of levelling proceedings.
themirror 9:52:00 PM CET
|
|
|