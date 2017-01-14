|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|
|
Trump's Indonesian business partner to attend inauguration
|
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian business partner of President-elect Donald Trump will be attending next week's inauguration and also plans business meetings with Trump family members, his spokesman said Friday. Trump's ties to Hary Tanoesoedibjo are among the many conflicts of interest he could face as the 45th U.
news-yahoo 12:32:00 AM CET
|
|
|