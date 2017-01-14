Main Menu

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Iraqi minister trying to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia: report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraq's foreign minister said he had carried messages between Iran and Saudi Arabia in a continuing attempt to curb a feud involving its two neighbors, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday. Relations between the two regional rivals worsened after hundreds of people,....

news-yahoo 5:35:00 PM CET

Deputy FM: Iran will not allow JCPOA file re-opening

irna 5:43:00 AM CET

Obama Renews Non-Nuclear Sanctions Against Iran For One Year

rferl 5:50:00 AM CET

US envoy: Wise for Trump to uphold Iran nuclear deal

iran-daily 4:16:00 PM CET

Intelligence minister: Iran ready for any security threat during presidential elections

iran-daily 5:01:00 PM CET

Countries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (21)

Flag
United States (12)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (6)

Flag
Iraq (6)

Places

Tehran(IR)

Lebanon(US)

Ar Riyad(SA)

Baghdād(IQ)

Related People

Donald Trump (2)

James Mattis (1)

Samantha Power (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Ibrahim Jaafari (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Majid Takht-Ravanchi (1)

Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi (1)

Andrew Bolton (1)

Majid Takht (1)

Other Names

Islamic Republic (2)

Member States (1)

Fars News Agency (1)

United Nations (1)

Defense Department (1)

Islamic State (1)

