Saturday, January 14, 2017
|
|
Iraqi minister trying to improve relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia: report
|
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iraq's foreign minister said he had carried messages between Iran and Saudi Arabia in a continuing attempt to curb a feud involving its two neighbors, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported on Saturday. Relations between the two regional rivals worsened after hundreds of people,....
news-yahoo 5:35:00 PM CET
