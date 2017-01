May must set out Brexit plan by mid-February to allow scrutiny - MPs By Kylie MacLellan. LONDON (Reuters) - The British government must publish a detailed plan for Brexit by mid-February setting out its position on future membership of the European Union's single market and customs union, a committee of MPs said in a report published on Saturday. news-yahoo 2:33:00 AM CET British MPs ask May to detail plan on Brexit by mid-February, urge transitional deal japantimes 7:04:00 AM CET