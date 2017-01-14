|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Chargers' move shows California is over spending public money on the NFL
“Gone are the days where there is broad public support for taxpayer-funded stadiums. It’s very difficult to find a rate of return in that investment,” said Kristin Gaspar, who was elected as a county supervisor in San Diego in November. After haggling with the city of San Diego for years to secure....
latimes 5:21:00 AM CET
