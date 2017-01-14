Main Menu

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Moody’s to pay €864m penalty in US for ratings before financial crisis

irishtimes 1:35:00 PM CET

Moody's to pay $864M to settle claims it inflated ratings

nzherald 4:01:00 AM CET

Moody's to Pay $864M to Settle Claims It Inflated Ratings

ABCnews 2:52:00 AM CET

Over 2008 financial crisis: Moody’s reaches $864 million settlement over inflated ratings

tribune 8:52:00 PM CET

Moody's to pay US$850 million over pre-crisis ratings: Source

channelnewsasia 1:20:00 AM CET

Flag
United States (7)

New York City(US)

Washington(US)

Emmanuel Dunand (1)

Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission (1)

Justice Department (8)

Bloomberg News (1)

Express Tribune (1)

Moody's Investors Service (1)

