Saturday, January 14, 2017

Trump team confirms advisor's call with Russian envoy

Donald Trump’s team has confirmed that his future national security advisor spoke on the phone to Russia’s US ambassador on the day Washington retaliated against Moscow over its alleged interference in the US presidential election. Others familiar with the issue have spoken of multiple conversations....

euronews-en 9:07:00 AM CET

Democrats confront FBI on Russia, possible link to Trump camp

theglobeandmail 7:31:00 PM CET

Donald Trump says sanctions against Russia could be lifted

TheScotsman 7:38:00 PM CET

Intel panel to examine possible campaign links with Russia

nzherald 1:54:00 AM CET

