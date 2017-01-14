|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 14, 2017
Trump team confirms advisor's call with Russian envoy
Donald Trump’s team has confirmed that his future national security advisor spoke on the phone to Russia’s US ambassador on the day Washington retaliated against Moscow over its alleged interference in the US presidential election. Others familiar with the issue have spoken of multiple conversations....
euronews-en 9:07:00 AM CET
