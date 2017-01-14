Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Dozens killed as Islamic State attacks Syria’s Deir al-Zor city

Cloud of smoke rises from a car bomb belonging to Islamic State militants after a controlled explosion by the Iraqi Federal police, during clashes with Islamic State militants, eastern Mosul. Islamic State militants launched their biggest attack in months on government-held areas of the Syrian city....

cyprus-mail 1:28:00 PM CET

As Many as 27 Syrian Armed Opposition Groups Sign Final Document at Ankara Talks

globalsecurity 1:56:00 AM CET

Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead: monitor

reuters 12:30:00 PM CET

Daesh launches rocket attacks on besieged eastern Syrian city

TorontoStar 11:49:00 PM CET

IS launches new assault on besieged eastern city in Syria

AP 7:40:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (10)

Flag
Russian Federation (5)

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (4)

Flag
Kazakhstan (3)

Flag
Lebanon (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

Dimashq(SY)

Astana(KZ)

Bayrūt(LB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Andrew Heavens (1)

Deir el-Zour (2)

Albert Aji (1)

Ellen Francis (1)

Free Idlib Army (1)

Bayan Movement (1)

Deir al-Zor (1)

Associated Press (1)

Ahmad al-Ghadban (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (13)

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (4)

Al-Nusra Front (2)

Hezbollah (1)

SANA (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

TerroristAttack

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.