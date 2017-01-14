|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|
|
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas meets Pope at Vatican
|
Image copyright EPA Image caption This is the third meeting between Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Pope Francis. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas is meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican, ahead of officially opening the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See. The Vatican recognised Palestinian statehood a year and a half ago.
bbc 12:51:00 PM CET
|
|
|