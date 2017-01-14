Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, January 14, 2017

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas meets Pope at Vatican

Image copyright EPA Image caption This is the third meeting between Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Pope Francis. Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas is meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican, ahead of officially opening the Palestinian embassy to the Holy See. The Vatican recognised Palestinian statehood a year and a half ago.

bbc 12:51:00 PM CET

Power battle

bbc 4:29:00 PM CET

Israel Confiscates 1,000 Acres of Palestinian Land in Nablus

palestinechronicle 5:57:00 AM CET

US Embassy move will hurt peace, says Palestinian president

timesofoman 3:05:00 PM CET

No tango in Paris

jpost 9:14:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (23)

Flag
Israel (9)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ghazzah(PS)

Nabulus(PS)

Gaza Strip - In(PS)

Ramallah(PS)

Tel Aviv-Yafo(IL)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mahmoud Abbas (6)

Benjamin Netanyahu (3)

Donald Trump (3)

François Hollande (2)

James Reynolds (1)

Ehud Olmert (1)

Nickolay Mladenov (1)

Barack Obama (1)

John Kerry (1)

Fawzi Barhoum (1)

Gilad Shalit (1)

West Bank (6)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Peace Process (1)

Ehab Elmaghraby (1)

Abu Ziad Sakallah (1)

Occupied Jerusalem (1)

Tariq Lubbad (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Hamas (10)

Palestinian Authority (4)

Al Fatah (3)

Holy See (3)

Le Figaro (2)

UN Security Council (2)

The Vatican (2)

United States Embassy (1)

Member States (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Palestinian Liberation Organisation (1)

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

PeaceProcess

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.