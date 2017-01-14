Main Menu

Saturday, January 14, 2017

US Envoy Urges Trump Not to Cut UN Funding and Lose Clout

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power urged the Trump administration on Friday not to cut funding to the United Nations , warning that this would be detrimental to U.S. interests and benefit countries like China and Russia. "We lead the world, in part, by leading at the United Nations," Power stressed at her final press conference before leaving the U.

ABCnews 12:18:00 AM CET

US Envoy Warns against Cutting Funding to UN

naharnet-en 8:11:00 AM CET

United States

Russian Federation

China

Samantha Power

Donald Trump

Barack Obama

Antonio Guterres

Ted Cruz

Lindsey Graham

United States

West Bank

Safeguard Israel Act

United Nations

UN Security Council

United States House of Representatives

United States Congress

Hezbollah

