|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 14, 2017
|
|
US Envoy Urges Trump Not to Cut UN Funding and Lose Clout
|
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power urged the Trump administration on Friday not to cut funding to the United Nations , warning that this would be detrimental to U.S. interests and benefit countries like China and Russia. "We lead the world, in part, by leading at the United Nations," Power stressed at her final press conference before leaving the U.
ABCnews 12:18:00 AM CET
|
|
|