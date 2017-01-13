|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
Top Greek court starts hearings on last 4 Turkish fugitives
|
ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece’s Supreme Court has started extradition hearings for the last four of eight Turkish servicemen who fled by military helicopter to Greece after last year’s failed coup. In separate sessions this week, Greek prosecutors have recommended rejecting neighboring Turkey’s....
washtimes 6:22:00 PM CET
|
|
|