Friday, January 13, 2017
Trip of a lifetime: 15 students to travel to Japan in cultural exchange programme
KARACHI: Some were anxious, others nervous but all of the 15 students selected to participate in the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (Jenesys) programme were excited. The pre-departure orientation took place at residence of the Japanese consul-general Toshikazu Isomura in....
tribune 11:11:00 PM CET
