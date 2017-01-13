|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 13, 2017
UK severe weather: Dozens of flood warnings as Jaywick evacuated
T he Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice. The Environment Agency's 12 severe flood warnings are in place for coastal areas of Essex and Suffolk while dozens of flood warnings have been imposed....
telegraph 9:03:00 AM CET
