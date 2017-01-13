Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 13, 2017

UK severe weather: Dozens of flood warnings as Jaywick evacuated

T he Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for combinations of high winds, snow and ice. The Environment Agency's 12 severe flood warnings are in place for coastal areas of Essex and Suffolk while dozens of flood warnings have been imposed....

telegraph 9:03:00 AM CET

Severe flood warnings in Ipswich and Suffolk/Essex coastal areas

eadt 8:15:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Flag
United Kingdom (11)

Help about this topicPlaces

Lowestoft(GB)

Ipswich(GB)

King's Lynn(GB)

Skegness(GB)

Hebburn(GB)

Clacton-on-Sea(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

David Gill (1)

Felixstowe Ferry Hamlet (3)

West Mersea (2)

Lee Wick (2)

Therese Coffey (2)

Lake Lothing (2)

Oulton Broad (2)

River Stour (2)

Hall Road (1)

Waterlane Leisure Centre (1)

Northern Powergrid (1)

Carlton Colville Community Centre (1)

Tidal Orwell (1)

Suffolk Coastal (1)

Mark Sitton-Kent (1)

Carlton Colville (1)

North East (1)

Suffolk Resilience Forum (1)

West Sussex (1)

Red House Lane (1)

Suffolk Constabulary (1)

South Tyneside (1)

South Lanarkshire (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Environment Agency (11)

Suffolk Police (2)

Norfolk Police (2)

Met Office (1)

Suffolk County Council (1)

Ministry of Defence (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Flooding

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.