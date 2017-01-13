Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 13, 2017

UPDATE 4-Oil prices dip on doubts over planned crude output cuts

SINGAPORE Oil dipped on lingering doubts that crude production cuts would go deep enough to curb a global fuel supply glut, with sentiment worsened by concerns over the health of the Chinese economy after it reported the steepest falls in exports since 2009. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.

reuters 9:35:00 AM CET

Oil steady as Saudi Arabia says has cut output, but oversupply worries linger

financialexpress 3:56:00 AM CET

Oil's month-long rally falters as output cut proof awaited

smh 10:00:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (16)

Flag
China (6)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (4)

Flag
Libyan Arab Jamahiriya (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

John Kilduff (1)

Mohammed Barkindo (1)

Abu Dhabi (2)

Richard Pullin (1)

Desmond Boylan Oil (1)

Khalid al-Falih (1)

Abhishek Deshpande (1)

Middle East (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

You May Also Want (1)

Henning Gloystein (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

OPEC (14)

West Texas Intermediate (3)

Petroleum Exporting Countries (3)

Baker Hughes (3)

BNP Paribas (2)

New York Mercantile Exchange (1)

Energy Information Administration (1)

Piper Jaffray (1)

Royal Dutch Shell (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.