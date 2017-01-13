|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 13, 2017
UPDATE 4-Oil prices dip on doubts over planned crude output cuts
SINGAPORE Oil dipped on lingering doubts that crude production cuts would go deep enough to curb a global fuel supply glut, with sentiment worsened by concerns over the health of the Chinese economy after it reported the steepest falls in exports since 2009. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.
reuters 9:35:00 AM CET
