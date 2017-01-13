|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
ALERT! Nigeria's rapid expansion growth is a ticking time bomb
|
According to estimates, Nigeria’s fast-growing and youthful population was supposed to provide the dynamism and consumer base needed to power its economy and transform the continent into a global growth engine, but the reverse is the case. To make matters worse, global commodity slump has plunged....
onlinenigeria 4:44:00 PM CET
|
|
|