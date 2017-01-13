Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 13, 2017

ALERT! Nigeria's rapid expansion growth is a ticking time bomb

According to estimates, Nigeria’s fast-growing and youthful population was supposed to provide the dynamism and consumer base needed to power its economy and transform the continent into a global growth engine, but the reverse is the case. To make matters worse, global commodity slump has plunged....

onlinenigeria 4:44:00 PM CET

I’ve never been as unsure about the future of this country - Kukah

onlinenigeria 11:24:00 AM CET

If we don’t tame religion in Nigeria, it would kill us – Soyinka

vanguardngr 3:16:00 AM CET

Nigerian Army explains how colonel died

onlinenigeria 11:24:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Nigeria (48)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Kaduna(NG)

Sokoto(NG)

Cano(NG)

Ibadan(NG)

Help about this topicRelated People

Muhammadu Buhari (2)

Wole Soyinka (1)

Mohammed Yusuf (1)

Chukwunedum Abraham (1)

Nasir el-Rufai (1)

Operation Kunama II (1)

Garrison Commander Usman Yusuf (1)

Olufemi Vaughan (1)

Levinus Nwabughiogu (1)

Yusuf Bruntai (1)

Hamzat Lawal (1)

Yemi Osinbajo (1)

Timothy Antigha (1)

Matthew Kukah (1)

Mathew Hassan Kukah (1)

Emma Ujah (1)

Abuja Bureau (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

News Agency (1)

National Bureau (1)

Boko Haram (1)

Army Staff (1)

Harvard University (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.