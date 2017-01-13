|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
U.S. retail sales boosted by auto demand; producer prices climb
|
By Lucia Mutikani. WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales rose in December amid strong demand for automobiles and furniture, providing further evidence that the economy ended the fourth quarter with momentum and is poised for stronger growth this year. The strengthening economy is causing inflation to perk up.
news-yahoo 7:56:00 PM CET
|
|
|