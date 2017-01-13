|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 13, 2017
Timeline of Chicago police force's reputation for brutality
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department on Friday is scheduled to release the findings of an investigation of the Chicago Police Department, and a law enforcement official says the report will show a pattern of civil rights violations. The probe was launched after a video showed a white officer fatally shooting a black teenager 16 times.
