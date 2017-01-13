|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 13, 2017
With Eye on Trump, Paris Meeting to Push for Mideast Peace
Around 70 countries and international organizations make a new push for a two-state solution in the Middle East at a conference on Sunday, just days before Donald Trump takes office vowing unstinting support for Israel. The Paris meeting aims to revive the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process,....
naharnet-en 4:28:00 PM CET
