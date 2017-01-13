Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 13, 2017

With Eye on Trump, Paris Meeting to Push for Mideast Peace

Around 70 countries and international organizations make a new push for a two-state solution in the Middle East at a conference on Sunday, just days before Donald Trump takes office vowing unstinting support for Israel. The Paris meeting aims to revive the moribund Israeli-Palestinian peace process,....

naharnet-en 4:28:00 PM CET

Cold and Angry, Gazans Protest in Test for Hamas

naharnet-en 12:27:00 PM CET

US embassy Jerusalem move 'assault' on Muslims: mufti

ynetnews 4:06:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Israel (17)

Flag
Palestinian Territory, Occupied (14)

Flag
United States (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Yerushalayim(IL)

Tel Aviv-Yafo(IL)

Ghazzah(PS)

Gaza Strip - In(PS)

Ramallah(PS)

Paris(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Mahmoud Abbas (1)

Jean-Marc Ayrault (1)

Nickolay Mladenov (1)

François Hollande (1)

Benjamin Netanyahu (1)

John Kerry (1)

West Bank (2)

Mohammad Shtayyeh (2)

Maher al-Tabaa (1)

Celine Touboul (1)

Nathan Thrall (1)

Khalil al-Hayya (1)

Ahmad al-Soarka (1)

Muhammad Hussein (1)

Non-Governmental Organizations Network (1)

David Friedman (1)

Fathi Sheikh Khalil (1)

Amjad Al Shawwa (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Hamas (7)

UN Security Council (2)

Palestinian Authority (2)

Le Monde (2)

Al Fatah (2)

Al-Aqsa (1)

United Nations (1)

Arab League (1)

European Union (1)

International Crisis Group (1)

Likud (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

PeaceProcess

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.