|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
India's SpiceJet orders 100 more aircraft from Boeing
|
Indian budget airline SpiceJet says it has ordered an additional 100 planes from Boeing, with an option for 50 more. The aircraft are Boeing’s new MAX 737. The deal is a welcome boost for Boeing in India, where SpiceJet is the US company’s only major customer among the low-cost airlines that now dominate the country’s air industry.
euronews-en 8:23:00 PM CET
|
|
|