India's SpiceJet orders 100 more aircraft from Boeing

Indian budget airline SpiceJet says it has ordered an additional 100 planes from Boeing, with an option for 50 more. The aircraft are Boeing’s new MAX 737. The deal is a welcome boost for Boeing in India, where SpiceJet is the US company’s only major customer among the low-cost airlines that now dominate the country’s air industry.

India's SpiceJet agrees to buy 100 new planes from Boeing

