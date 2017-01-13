|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 13, 2017
Takata fined $1bn in US over exploding airbag scandal
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 100 million airbags made by Takata have been recalled globally. Japanese car parts maker Takata has agreed to pay $1bn (£820m) in penalties in the US for concealing a dangerous defect in its airbags. The firm also pleaded guilty to a single criminal charge, the on Friday.
