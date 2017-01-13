Main Menu

Friday, January 13, 2017

Takata fined $1bn in US over exploding airbag scandal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 100 million airbags made by Takata have been recalled globally. Japanese car parts maker Takata has agreed to pay $1bn (£820m) in penalties in the US for concealing a dangerous defect in its airbags. The firm also pleaded guilty to a single criminal charge, the on Friday.

bbc 8:24:00 PM CET

US indicts three ex-Takata executives; criminal settlement Friday

channelnewsasia 5:48:00 PM CET

