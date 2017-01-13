|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 13, 2017
|
|
CoE's "status neutral" approach to Kosovo stressed
|
Dacic, Serbia's foreign minister and first deputy prime minister and Tornstrom "discussed the cooperation of Serbia with the Council of Europe and the current issues and priorities of the Congress and they estimated that the cooperation is good, with a keen interest for further intensification," the Serbian government said.
b92net_en 3:05:00 PM CET
|
|
|