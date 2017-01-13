|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Friday, January 13, 2017
Obama ends special immigration policy for Cubans
The US administration has repealed a measure granting automatic residency to virtually every Cuban who arrived in the country, whether or not they had visas, ending a long-standing exception to US immigration policy. The end of the "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which allowed any Cuban who reached US....
aljazeera-en 6:58:00 AM CET
