Friday, January 13, 2017

Ten people killed, many injured in terrorist attacks in Damascus, Idleb, Hama and Aleppo

Damascus, SANA- A terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up near al-Muhafaza Sports Club in Kafrsouseh area in Damascus on Thursday evening, leaving 8 people dead. Six more people were also reported injured in the terrorist attack, according to a source at Damascus Police Command. The terrorist used an explosive belt in the attack, the source said.

